South Texas Pride: Natalie and Tracey Jones Gamez share their coming out journey, family challenges

SAN ANTONIO – In this South Texas Pride interview, Natalie Jones Gamez and her wife, Tracey Jones Gamez, talk about the challenges they faced when coming out to their families and how they grew from those experiences.

Tracey felt a sense of freedom after moving to San Antonio from her conservative hometown in Arkansas.

Natalie has broken barriers after being crowned the first openly gay Fiesta Royal. She discusses the honest conversation she had with the Rey Feo Scholarship Foundation and why it’s important to her authentic self.

Natalie also touched on her message the night she was crowned Reina Linda 2023.

You’ve seen the commercials, Gamez Law Fights. When it comes to her role in her father’s law firm, Natalie is helping her parents create a legacy of giving back to the community.

Natalie has the support of her wife and family as she pursues her law degree, and one day she hopes to take the reins of her father’s law firm.

Natalie and Tracey also discuss raising their two sons and how it has brought their families closer together.

