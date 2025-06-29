1 hospitalized in East Side shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after a shooting on the East Side, San Antonio police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call after 1 a.m. on Sunday in the 1100 block of Delaware Street.

The 35-year-old victim told officers that he was approached by the shooting suspect outside his home.

SAPD said that the shooting suspect shot the man twice in the stomach before fleeing the scene.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but his condition remains stable, SAPD said.

Authorities said the shooting suspect ran east on Delaware Street but was unable to be located.

The investigation remains ongoing, SAPD said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Read also: