SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs and their new partner, PetMeds, hosted “Paws in the Park” on Sunday morning.

The free, family-friendly event took place at the Gunn Family Coyote Dog Park at the Rock at La Cantera.

Families and their furry friends enjoyed a variety of activities, including a pet agility course and games specifically designed for pets and their owners.

Attendees also received pet care tips throughout the event.

Read also: