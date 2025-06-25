San Antonio Broadway Theatre to host summer camps, classes for children in new studio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Broadway Theatre has a new home and is welcoming students into the new space with special summer programs.

The theater company, founded in 2021 by local vocal coach Lauren Cosio Kotkowski, has featured mainstage productions at theaters throughout San Antonio, including the Carver Community Cultural Center and Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

However, the company is pausing its adult productions to focus on children’s theater education.

At the new permanent rehearsal space in Castle Hills, located at 2241 NW Military Highway, the theater is offering three summer camps, each tailored to a specific age group, for aspiring performers.

The “Pop Star Camp,” from July 21 to July 25, will focus on the music of Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter for children aged 8-12.

The “Villains Camp” will feature music from Disney villains from shows like “The Little Mermaid” and “Aladdin” for children aged 5-7. It will be held from July 28 to Aug. 1.

The “Bluey Camp” will be a half-day camp focused on the popular cartoon for children aged 3-4 and will take place from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8.

Now that they have a studio space, the theater is also enrolling students for the fall for classes focusing on acting, singing and dancing.

A special introductory rate is being offered for all classes for the first fall semester.

