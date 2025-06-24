SNL comedian Marcello Hernandez to perform at Majestic Theatre in August

FILE - Marcello Hernandez arrives at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Stand-up comedian Marcello Hernandez is set to perform in August at Majestic Theatre, according to the venue.

Popular from the 50th season of Saturday Night Live, Hernandez is slated to perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Aug. 22.

Tickets for the performance are now on sale.

All attendees must present their ticket upon entering the theatre.

Guests will be subjected to security screenings.

All bags are subject to search; they must meet the size requirements:

Small clutch bags must be 4.5” x 6.5” or smaller.

Clear bags must be under 12” x 6” x 12.”

Weapons are prohibited, including concealed firearms and pocket knives.

