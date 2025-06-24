San Antonio teen wins spot covering Jimmy Awards in New York City

San Antonio native Jose Antonio Morales, a Roosevelt High School graduate, beat out other candidates for the coveted position as the Jimmy Awards Student Reporter.

NEW YORK – KSAT viewers and Texas have done it again.

In late May, we told you about Jose Antonio Morales and his quest to become the Jimmy Awards Student Reporter for the upcoming event in New York.

Morales needed to beat out others in a national competition of who could get the most engagements by watching a 60-second video, liking and sharing it.

The announcement became official this past weekend. When the Jimmy Awards introduced Morales in an Instagram video, just days before the event was set to be filmed.

The ceremony was held Monday night at the Minskoff Theatre in New York City.

The Jimmy Awards recognize the best high school musical theater talent in the U.S. and highlight the next generation of Broadway stars.

Morales is a 2025 Majestic Empire Foundation JOCI Awards recipient.

