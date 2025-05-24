Local student journalist sole Texas competitor in nationwide musical theater contest

SAN ANTONIO – A senior student journalist at Roosevelt High School is just a few clicks away from a trip to New York City.

Jose Antonio Morales, representing the Majestic Empire Foundation’s JOCI Award, is a top 10 finalist in the 2025 Jimmy Awards Student Reporter Search.

The Jimmy Awards in New York City next month celebrate outstanding high school musical theater talent.

The competition is based on audience engagement. For a vote to be counted, viewers must watch the full 60-second video, like, comment and or share.

Morales is the only Texas competitor; he says a click for him would be a click for Texas.

“We can secure a spot of being one of the most represented people there,” he said.

For more on how to support Morales in this competition, check out his video on Instagram and Facebook.