Woman hospitalized after shooting at East Side bar, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized after a shooting at an East Side bar, San Antonio police said.

Officers responded to the shooting after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 500 block of Live Oak Street.

Police said that the bar’s security responded to two large fights that broke out between groups near closing time.

SAPD said a person from one of the groups fired a shot directed at a security officer that instead hit a bystander in the leg.

The 21-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting suspect fled the scene and has not been found, according to SAPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read also: