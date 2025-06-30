Experts warn of food safety hazards ahead of July 4 barbecues and cookouts

A closeup of some fresh and juicy hamburgers cooking on the grill.

SAN ANTONIO – Millions of families will be taking part in Fourth of July celebrations this weekend, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture wants to make sure food remains safe.

When handling frozen foods, experts say frozen beef, poultry and fish should be thawed out in either the fridge, cold water or a microwave.

Once thawed, the department said to cook the meat immediately and thoroughly.

Experts say meat should never be marinated at room temperature. Instead, marinate in the fridge.

To prevent bacterial growth, marinade that has been in contact with raw meat should not be reused, unless boiled.

When cooking meat, experts said to cook all food completely the first time as opposed to partially cooking ahead and finishing later.

Meat is considered safe when it reaches the following safe internal temperatures, as read by a thermometer:

Beef, pork, lamb, and veal steaks, chops and roasts: 145 degrees

Seafood, including fish and shellfish: 145 degrees

Ground beef, pork, lamb and veal: 160 degrees

Poultry: 165 degrees

The Bacteria that causes foodborne illnesses to grow live between 40 degrees and 140 degrees.

Hot food should be kept at or above 140 F in slow cookers or preheated grills, while cold foods must be kept at or below 40 F in bowls of ice or inside a cooler.