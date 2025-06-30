Several automakers issue recalls for brake, rearview camera issues

This photo provided by Kia shows a 2022 Niro. The EPA estimates it gets up to 50 mpg in combined city/highway driving. (Courtesy of Kia America via AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Several carmakers are recalling certain vehicle models because they could pose a danger to owners.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), brands such as GM, Kia, Subaru, and Chrysler are all recalling certain models due to issues with the brakes, airbags, rearview cameras and more.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

BMW

Approximately 70,852 of BMW’s vehicles may experience issues with the electric drive software, which could cause a loss of drive power.

The NHTSA said models affected include the 2022 to 2025 i4, 2022 to 2024 iX, 2023-2024 i7 and 2024 i5 vehicles.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

The electric drive motor software will be updated over-the-air (OTA) or by a dealer for free.

Notification letters will be mailed on Aug. 5, the NHTSA said.

Owners can contact BMW’s customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

General Motors (GM)

GM is recalling approximately 62,468 of its vehicles because the brake pressure switch can overheat, potentially causing a fire while driving or parked.

Models affected include the 2019 to 2024 Chevrolet Silverado Medium Duty 4500HD, 5500HD and 6500HD vehicles.

According to the NHTSA, owners should park outside and away from structures until the repair for this recall has been completed. No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

Dealers will replace the necessary brake parts at no cost.

Notification letters will be sent on July 28, and a second letter will be mailed once the remedy is available, the NHTSA said.

Owners can contact GM customer assistance at 1-866-467-9700.

GM’s number for this recall is N242482680, the NHTSA said. Any vehicles previously repaired under recall 23V266 will need to have the new remedy completed.

Kia

Around 11,327 of Kia’s 2020 to 2022 Niro EV vehicles are being recalled because the rearview camera’s circuit board may become damaged, causing it to malfunction and potentially increasing the risk of a crash.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

Dealers will replace the rearview camera for free, the NHTSA said.

Notification letters will be mailed on Aug. 19.

Owners can contact Kia’s customer service at 1-800-333-4542.

Kai’s number for this recall is SC342, the NHTSA said.

Subaru

Approximately 2,938 of Subaru’s 2025 Forester vehicles are being recalled because the child seat anchor bolts may not have been tightened properly, which increases the risk of injury to a child in a crash.

Dealers will inspect and tighten the bolts as necessary for free.

Notification letters will be sent out on Aug. 15, the NHTSA said.

Owners can contact Subaru’s customer service at 1-844-373-6614.

The NHTSA said the company’s number for this recall is WRC-25.

Chrysler

Chrysler is recalling approximately 250,651 of its 2022 to 2025 Pacifica and Voyager vehicles because the right and left side curtain airbags may not have proper pressure retention.

The NHTSA said this may lead to ejection and injury during a crash. No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

Dealers will replace the side curtain airbags as needed, free of charge.

Notification letters will be sent to owners on Monday, informing them about the safety risk, and a second notice will be sent once the final remedy has been made available.

Owners can contact Chrysler’s customer service at 800-853-1403.

The NHTSA said Chrysler has three numbers for this recall: 06C, 54C and 55C.

International Motors (International)

International is recalling approximately 6,814 of its 2019 to 2025 CV vehicles because the brake pressure switch can overheat, posing a fire risk while driving or parked.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

Owners are advised to park outside and away from structures until the recall repair has been completed, the NHTSA said.

Dealers will replace the necessary brake parts at no additional cost.

Notification letters are expected to be sent on Aug. 11.

Owners can contact International’s customer service at 1-800-448-7825.

The recall number is 25507. The NHTSA said vehicles in this recall that were previously repaired under 23V282 will still need to be repaired.

Ford

Ford is recalling approximately 132,914 of its 2020 to 2025 Aviator vehicles because the trim may detach, potentially causing a road hazard.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

Dealers will repair or replace the needed parts as necessary for free.

Notification letters will be sent on July 28, and second letters will be sent once the remedy is available.

Owners can contact Ford’s Customer Service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 25S66, the NHTSA said.

