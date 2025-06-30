South Texas Pride: Shelly Lares shares career, coming out journey

SAN ANTONIO – Shelly Lares, known as “Little Miss Dynamite,” is a San Antonio Tejano star who opened up about her journey in the Latin music industry.

In an interview with KSAT, Lares discussed navigating the industry as a gay woman in the 1990s and prioritizing her singing career over relationships.

She also spoke about how the Latin music scene is evolving and becoming more inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community.

Lares recalled the moment she came out to her family and the response from her fans.

“One of the most important keys to happiness and success in life is to simply be yourself at all times,” she said, a motto she lives by daily.

She emphasized the importance of the love and support from her mother to both her personal life and career.

Lares also shared her experiences of finding the love of her life and her recent marriage.

