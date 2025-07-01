This art will mooove you: CowParade 2025 is in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The 2025 CowParade has arrived in San Antonio, and the outdoor artist gallery is benefiting the CHRISTUS Children’s Foundation.

According to a press release, from now through Aug. 15, over 70 hand-painted cow sculptures will be on display at different landmarks around San Antonio.

Some landmarks include The Alamo, North Star Mall, the Pearl, the San Antonio River Walk, the Shops at La Cantera and more.

The release said some cows will be on the “Moove,” meaning they will be in different places throughout the run.

The cows are all different colors. They represent various themes, including reflections on Texas and the human spirit. You can meet the cows here.

San Antonians can participate in a scavenger hunt to win a CowParade gift pack, which includes local gift cards and exclusive memorabilia. According to the release, one lucky winner will have the opportunity to meet their favorite CowParade artist.

You can compete by visiting at least seven cow display locations, snapping a photo of yourself with cows from each location, and posting those seven photos to Instagram. Make sure your account is public so entries can be seen.

The release said you must tag @CHRISTUSChildrens and use the hashtag “#CowParadeSATX.”

You must also follow @CHRISTUSChildrens to qualify.

Not a big social media user? You can also upload the photos to this link.

At the end of the gallery’s run, there will be a live auction on Sept. 25, where the cows will be auctioned to benefit CHRISTUS Children’s.

Details on this event will be coming soon on the hospital’s website.

You can learn more about this year’s CowParade and where to find the cows here.

According to the CowParade website, it is the world’s largest public art event and has been staging events in over 100 cities since it began in 1999.