KSAT Q&A: Aquifer recharge specialist discusses factors of June 12 deadly floods

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio native Bryan Hummel, a self-proclaimed “water nerd,” appeared on the 6 O’Clock News during the Q&A segment to shed light on factors that worsened the deadly flooding on June 12, 2025.

As an aquifer recharge specialist, Hummel believes an exacerbating factor contributed to the severity of the flooding that struck San Antonio.

Hummel has worked for the U.S. Department of Defense, including as a natural resource specialist at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis.

His environmental expertise extends beyond defense work. Hummel has collaborated with The Nature Conservancy on large-scale wind farm projects.

He also serves on the board of the U.S. Green Building Council for South Texas, advocating for sustainable development in the region.

