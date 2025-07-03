New charges filed in connection with Comal ISD teacher’s improper relationship with student arrest, records show

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A former Comal Independent School District teacher now faces additional charges in connection with a 2024 arrest for an improper relationship with a student, Comal County jail records show.

Jennifer Massey, 52, was previously charged with an improper relationship between an educator and student on Oct. 3, 2024.

On July 2, Comal County records show Massey faces four new charges related to the arrest. Those charges include two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact, sexual assault of a child, and trafficking of a person from a school.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KSAT that the charges are related to the same 2024 arrest.

Massey, a former teacher at Davenport High School, was arrested after Comal County deputies arrived at an under-construction home in the 22000 block of Citadel Point in Garden Ridge.

A preliminary investigation found the two engaged in sexual conduct, the sheriff’s office previously said.

Records show Massey was released from the Comal County Jail on Wednesday. She was held on a $125,000 bond.

