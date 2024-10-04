Comal ISD teacher arrested for improper relationship with student, sheriff’s office says

Jennifer Massey, 51, a teacher at Davenport High School, was arrested and charged Thursday evening for improper relationship with a student, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office.

Jennifer Massey, 51, is a teacher at Davenport High School, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, deputies arrived at an under-construction home in the 22000 block of Citadel Point in Garden Ridge for reports of a suspicious person.

Deputies eventually made contact with Massey and an underage boy. A preliminary investigation found the two engaged in sexual conduct, the sheriff’s office said.

The age of the male student was not immediately known.

Massey was arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony, according to the sheriff’s office. She is currently at the Comal County Jail, and a bond amount has not yet been set.

She was placed on administrative leave on Friday morning, Davenport High School Principal Angela Looney said in a letter to parents, which the district sent to KSAT.

Looney added that Massey will not be returning to the high school.

“The safety and security of our students is one of our highest priorities, and a responsibility that we take seriously,” Looney said in the letter. “During the hiring process, the district’s human resources department conducts full background checks and criminal history to ensure that classrooms are led by individuals who have every student’s best interest in mind.”

The investigation remains ongoing.