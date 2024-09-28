Substitute teacher at Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD arrested on child injury charges, police say

A substitute teacher at Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD was arrested and charged with two counts of injury to a child.

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A substitute teacher at Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD was arrested and charged with two counts of injury to a child.

In a SCUCISD letter obtained by KSAT, the district said Cibolo police took Yorlin Hernandez, 42, into custody without incident on Friday afternoon. He was later booked into the Guadalupe County Jail, records show.

Recommended Videos

SCUCISD said in the letter that Hernandez will not return to the district in any future capacity.

In the letter, the district addressed “Eagle Families.” Eagles are the mascot at SCUCISD’s Barbara C. Jordan Intermediate School.

According to the district, Hernandez is a substitute teacher employed by ESS, a third-party education staffing company.

ESS is “responsible for the hiring, training, and placement of substitute teachers, aides and clerical positions,” the district said on its website.

KSAT reached out to SCUCISD and Cibolo police but has not heard back from either agency.