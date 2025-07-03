Project MEND expands ‘Gear Up For Mobility’ collection drive in San Antonio

Project MEND is excited to bring the 'Gear Up For Mobility' collection drive to San Antonio!

SAN ANTONIO – Project MEND recently completed a successful ‘Gear Up For Mobility’ collection drive in New Braunfels and is excited to bring the effort to San Antonio.

KSAT Community Phone Bank: ‘Call to give the gift of mobility’

On Thursday, July 17, KSAT Community will host a live televised phone bank from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The goal is to raise $5,000 to purchase medical mobility equipment for those in need.

Wheelchairs remain the most requested item, but donations will also help provide walkers, rollators, knee scooters, hospital bed mattresses and wheelchair batteries.

What each donation pays for:

$25 - Repair a walker or wheelchair

$50 - Provide a walker for a senior in need

$75 - Provide a rollator for stability and confidence

$100 - Provide a veteran recovering from surgery with a knee scooter

$150 - Provide a Hospital Bed Mattress

$200 - Power a wheelchair with a new battery

‘Gear Up For Mobility’ San Antonio

After the phone bank, Project MEND will hold its 2nd mobility collection drive this summer on Saturday, July 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donors can drop off gently used medical equipment at Wonderland of the Americas (4522 Fredericksburg Rd, outside Hobby Lobby) or the new San Antonio Shriners Auditorium (901 N Loop 1604 W.) location.

Items that will not be accepted include oxygen or respiratory supplies, used mattresses and single-use medical supplies.

Most requested items:

Wheelchairs

Power scooters

Electric medical beds

Raised toilet seating with handles

Rollators

Walkers

Shower chairs

All donated items will be evaluated, refurbished, and sanitized to meet state health and safety standards before being distributed to people who require assistance.

For more information on acceptable donation items, scheduling a pickup, or registering to receive assistance, visit www.projectmend.org or call 210-223-6363.

Project MEND is the oldest and largest licensed nonprofit medical equipment reuse facility in the state of Texas. They are committed to enhancing the quality of life for people with disabilities and illnesses by refurbishing, reusing and distributing medical equipment and other assistive technologies.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts. Interested in partnering with KSAT Community? Get in touch by filling out this form.