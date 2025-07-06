6 hospitalized, including children, after Southwest Side crash, SAPD says

Six people were hospitalized, including two children, after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Southwest Military Drive and Boswell Street, located on the city’s Southwest Side.

Photos at the scene show one car flipped over. Authorities said one vehicle rear-ended the other.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

One child taken to a hospital in critical condition, SAPD said.

Another child, two parents, and two others were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

KSAT will update this story once more information becomes available.