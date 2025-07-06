Skip to main content
6 hospitalized, including children, after Southwest Side crash, SAPD says

The crash happened on Southwest Military Drive and Boswell Street

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

Six people were hospitalized, including two children, after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Six people were hospitalized, including two children, after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Southwest Military Drive and Boswell Street, located on the city’s Southwest Side.

Photos at the scene show one car flipped over. Authorities said one vehicle rear-ended the other.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

One child taken to a hospital in critical condition, SAPD said.

Another child, two parents, and two others were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

KSAT will update this story once more information becomes available.

