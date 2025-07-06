Estimated 100 billion gallons of rain fell on Kerr County July 4. That’s more than Niagara Falls’ daily flow

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The Kerr County area experienced an extraordinary rainfall event, with 10 to 12 inches of rain falling in just a few hours on July 4.

The volume of water that poured down is estimated to be more than 100 billion gallons, a staggering amount that surpasses the daily flow over Niagara Falls.

“This just goes to show why we saw such devastating flooding in those areas,” KSAT meteorologist Sarah Spivey said.

>> 1987: When the Guadalupe River turned deadly

The intense rainfall overwhelmed the region, leading to more than a dozen deaths and significant flood damage. An unknown number of people are missing.

More than 850 people have been rescued so far, Kerr County Sheriff Larry said Saturday morning.

“These numbers are changing rapidly,” Leitha said. “We’re working hard to locate anyone who is still missing and to ensure they’re safe.”

Video captured by KSAT cameras, residents and campers showed a swollen Guadalupe River carrying debris, cars and even houses and cabins downstream.

>> ‘A horrifying scene’: How flooding affected Hill Country residents’ homes, businesses and neighbors

Radar estimates show that more rural places may have received up to 13 inches of rain, according to KSAT meteorologists.

The flooding event has drawn comparisons to the July 1987 flood on the Guadalupe River in Comfort, which, to date, resulted in one of the Hill Country’s worst tragedies.

Read more: