Woman shot, killed during family gathering on Northeast Side, police say

San Antonio police are searching for the person who fatally shot a woman at a family gathering Saturday, July 5, 2025, in the 6000 block of Clematis Trail.

Officers responded to the shooting at 11:50 p.m. in the 6000 block of Clematis Trail, not far from Eisenhauer Road and Woodlake Parkway.

A preliminary report from SAPD states a 44-year-old woman was shot at the gathering and was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Multiple witnesses were at the scene, police said.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. Police believe the shooter drove off in an orange Dodge Challenger.

