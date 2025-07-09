Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old diagnosed with cognitive impairment

SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert was issued for a 75-year-old man with a diagnosed cognitive impairment.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, John Ledbetter was last seen around noon on Tuesday, July 8, in the 3200 block of Leyte Street.

Ledbetter was last seen wearing black glasses with square frames, khaki shorts and white Nike shoes.

Ledbetter is 5 feet 11 inches tall, police said. He has white hair and brown eyes.

Police said he may be traveling in a white 2017 Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate number MJP1192.

Anyone with information on Ledbetter’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.