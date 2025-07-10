ACS seeking volunteers to help with shelter animals from Williamson County

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Animal Care Services is seeking the public’s help in caring for shelter animals from Williamson County.

ACS posted to Facebook earlier this week, saying it would “be supporting neighboring shelters and the pets affected by this disaster.”

Recommended Videos

Emergency Flood Response – VOLUNTEERS NEEDED! 🚨 In the wake of the devastating floods, we’ll be supporting neighboring... Posted by City of San Antonio Animal Care Services on Tuesday, July 8, 2025

A Thursday morning news release said the collaborative effort is assisting Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter in Georgetown with temporary housing for more than 50 dogs and cats in need.

The pets, formerly long-term stay pets in Williamson County, will only be in San Antonio temporarily. They will be transported to “pre-identified receiving shelters in northern states this weekend, where they’ll be placed for adoption,” the release said.

ACS said the transfer was made at the request of the Georgetown facility, which will fill the open space with animals taken in from impacted flood zones.

For the animals arriving in San Antonio, the volunteers can expect to help with:

Assembling transport kennels

Walking and caring for incoming pets

Assisting with kennel duties

Lead support for emergency response

ACS still needs volunteers for the following timeframes:.

Thursday, July 10 from 12 - 4 p.m.

Friday, July 11, early morning, time TBD

Prospective volunteers can sign up here.