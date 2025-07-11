Over 800,000 water bottles sold at Walmart recalled Two consumers suffered permanent vision loss after lid forcefully opened, CPSC says FILE -Shoppers outside a Walmart store, Feb. 7, 2025, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski), File) (David Zalubowski, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – Approximately 850,000 water bottles sold at Walmart are being recalled due to a serious safety concern, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
The products, recalled due to a serious impact hazard, are labelled as Ozark Trail Stainless Steel, 64-ounce water bottles.
The CPSC said there have been three reports of the lid forcefully ejecting when opened, with two causing permanent vision loss after consumers were struck in the eye.
These were sold at Walmart stores and online from 2017 to 2025.
If you have one, the CPSC advises you to stop using it and bring it to the nearest Walmart store for a refund.
You can find the recall information here.
