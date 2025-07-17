KSAT viewer shares video of Nueces River at minor flood stage in Uvalde County

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas – Heavy rain and rising river levels continue to define July 2025 in South Central Texas.

Less than two weeks after the deadly Fourth of July floods, other areas south and west of the Texas Hill Country experienced their own heavy rainfall.

A KSAT viewer sent videos on Wednesday of what KSAT meteorologists described as “minor stage” flooding in the Nueces River along U.S. Highway 90, west of Uvalde.

As KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey detailed, the Nueces River was among several river basins that experienced some flooding statewide.

The other rivers that joined the Nueces River on the list are:

Frio

Rio Grande

Guadalupe

Llano/Colorado

Medina

According to Spivey, between 3 to 6 inches of rain fell along the Nueces River from Edwards County through Real County and into Uvalde County before sunrise on Tuesday.

The rainfall resulted in a rise of the Nueces River at Laguna to 11 feet, which is considered a minor flood stage.

After Tuesday’s rain, the Nueces River rose to its highest flood level since 2018, Spivey said.

