More than 50 homes ‘majorly affected’ by heavy rain in Quemado, Maverick County judge says

MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas – Days after severe weather ravaged Maverick County, elected officials are continuing to assess flood damage in the town of Quemado.

During a Friday morning news conference, Maverick County Judge Ramsey English Cantu said 51 homes were “majorly affected” by this week’s heavy rain.

In all, more than 100 residents (120) were impacted by flooding, Cantu said.

On Monday, Cantu said emergency personnel rescued 47 Quemado residents from rising floodwaters.

Live Event (2)Update 10:00am Press Conference June Edwards Community Center Quemado Tx 07/18/2025 Posted by Maverick County on Friday, July 18, 2025

According to KSAT Meteorologist Adam Caskey, the Weather Authority radar estimates that approximately 10 inches of rain have fallen in Quemado over the last five days.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for Quemado and Normandy on Monday night.

“Walking, of course, (through) their neighborhoods and seeing the damage firsthand was a somber reminder, of course, of the power of Mother Nature and the vulnerability that all our of homes have,” Cantu said on Friday morning. “My heart, of course, goes out to every single resident that was affected by and impacted by these floodwaters.”

Gov. Greg Abbott also issued a disaster declaration for Maverick County on Wednesday.

Cantu said the flood damage to homes ranged from “low to moderate to severe.”

“As you see people’s memories — you see the livelihoods displaced by this natural disaster — I want to assure the community and to let you know that you are not alone — in any way, shape of form,“ Cantu said. ”Maverick County is standing with you, alongside with all our emergency operations efforts and assuring that we can get the necessary steps for assistance to our residents.”

Cantu also announced the launch of an “assistance fund” through the already-established Organization for Disaster Relief.

“It is very important that individuals know that, if they wish to contribute to the fund, there will be a link that will be provided through our social media pages,” Cantu said.

The county is also hosting a community event between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday at the June Edwards Community Center (20160 U.S. Highway 277 North) for residents who may need information, resources, or guidance on their road to recovery.

