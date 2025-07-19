Pedestrian killed while walking along I-35, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was killed on Friday night while walking along Interstate 35, according to San Antonio police.

Around 9:20 p.m. Friday, the pedestrian was walking north in the 7000 block of I-35 South northbound main lanes, “where pedestrians are prohibited,” police said.

A 2020 Ford EcoSport traveling north on the highway struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The pedestrian has not been identified as of Saturday morning.

The driver of the Ford EcoSport stopped to render aid and cooperated with the investigation, police said. No criminal charges are pending.

