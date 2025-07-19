Pedestrian struck, killed on East Side, San Antonio police say

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was struck and killed on the East Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded to the crash around 11 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South New Braunfels Avenue. The pedestrian was crossing the street from east to west, “not utilizing a crosswalk,” police said.

A silver 2025 Toyota Corolla was traveling south when it struck the pedestrian, police said.

The pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition and later died while at the hospital, police said. They have not been identified as of Saturday morning.

The driver of the Corolla remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. Officers evaluated the driver and determined they were not intoxicated.

No criminal charges are pending, police said.

