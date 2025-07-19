Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old man diagnosed with ‘cognitive impairment,’ SAPD says

According to a DPS release, Eustacio Trejo Ruiz, 85, was last seen at approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday morning in the 600 block of Rockwell Boulevard.

According to a DPS release, Eustacio Trejo Ruiz, 85, was last seen at approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday in the 600 block of Rockwell Boulevard.

Ruiz is listed as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, has brown eyes and gray hair, the release stated.

Authorities said Ruiz, who was diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, was also seen wearing a black and white-striped collared shirt with black slacks and a black pair of shoes.

Anyone with information on Ruiz’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact SAPD directly at 210-207-7660.