Day 1 recap: Highlights from 2025 Dallas Cowboys training camp

OXNARD, CALIF. – The Dallas Cowboys touched down at their team hotel at 6 p.m. CT, officially marking the start of 2025 training camp in Oxnard, California.

Under the California sun, the Cowboys’ front office faces a familiar challenge: navigating contract negotiations with a superstar.

This time, it’s not quarterback Dak Prescott or wide receiver CeeDee Lamb but All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons.

The three-time All-Pro, entering the final year of his rookie deal, aims to reset the market for non-quarterbacks after Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt secured a record-breaking $41 million annually, making him the NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback.

Parsons, however, suggested a deal could have been finalized last season if it were his call.

Reports confirm he will report to camp but may limit on-field participation until a new contract is secured.

Fellow defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa, fresh off signing a four-year, $80 million extension with $52 million guaranteed, weighed in on Parsons’ situation.

“I’m pretty sure he’s going to be here at some point,” Odighizuwa said. “I know he’s working on getting that deal done, and I hope it gets done soon.”

Odighizuwa, a breakout star in 2024, also expressed excitement about what’s in store in the coming weeks during training camp with new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

“I’m confident in where we are as a team, I like the vibe that we have,” Odighizuwa said. “I’m confident in the talent we have, and I’m excited to see how it all comes together.”

Eberflus, a former Cowboys linebackers coach, returns with a goal to shore up a unit that ranked 29th against the run last season.

The offensive line is also drawing a lot of attention entering training camp.

With future Hall of Famer Zack Martin retired, third-year left guard Tyler Smith steps into a leadership role alongside veteran right tackle and San Antonio native Terence Steele, the line’s longest-tenured member.

Smith, a first-round pick in 2022, is optimistic not only about the unit’s potential despite its youth but also about the team.

“Super Bowl champions, that’s always the expectation,” Smith said. “I think it’s a realistic goal. We can win the Super Bowl. Why can’t we win?”

Reflecting on Martin’s influence, Smith highlighted a key takeaway:

“One thing he told me before he retired was to just always being an ascending player,” Smith said. “I take that as work to make yourself better each and every day, and ultimately, I want to not only do that but work to make everybody around me better each and every day.”

Next on the agenda is the State of the Union press conference, featuring owner and general manager Jerry Jones, chief operating officer Stephen Jones, and first-time head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Expect questions on Parsons’ contract, how Schottenheimer plans to balance head coaching and play-calling duties, and more.

The KSAT 12 Sports team is on the ground in Oxnard, California, and will deliver coverage of the press conference during KSAT’s evening newscasts and on KSAT Sports Now.

