Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety and San Antonio Police Department are searching for a man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

A Silver Alert was issued for Howard Lindquist, 77, who police said was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Proton Road.

Lindquist is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and has green eyes and gray hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and blue sneakers and using a black cane.

Lindquist may be traveling in a blue 2010 Lexus RX5 with license plate MJR4113.

Anyone with information on Lindquist’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the department directly at 210-207-7660.