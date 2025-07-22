Texas State celebrates longtime educator, beloved journalist with scholarship supporting journalism students

SAN MARCOS – To celebrate and honor the legacy of Kym Fox, a longtime journalist and beloved Texas State journalism professor, the university announced a scholarship in her name.

Fox died from cancer in her home on July 19.

Recommended Videos

“The Kym Fox Scholarship” will provide funding for Texas State graduate students pursuing degrees in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, according to the school’s website.

Before sharing her knowledge with students over 20 years of teaching, she spent 23 years as a distinguished journalist.

Her two stops included 20 years at the San Antonio Express-News, where she covered courts and legal affairs and serving as the deputy metro editor; and at the Mesa Tribune as a copy editor, section editor, and reporter.

Kolten Parker, Manager of Content and Coverage for KSAT, was among many students Fox impacted during their academic journey.

“Kym was one of the most influential people in my development as a journalist,” said Parker. “Beyond teaching me the craft in the classroom, Kym offered career and life guidance. She helped me land my first job at the Express-News. When I became a hiring manager, I always reached out to her for the next up-and-coming journalist. I will miss her dearly.”

Fox also was a member of the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) and was dedicating in help with the San Antonio’s chapter’s annual fundraiser, Gridiron. The fundraiser is a satire show that raises money for scholarships for future journalists.