Lawmakers meet at first special session hearing on disaster preparedness after Hill Country floods

AUSTIN, Texas – The Disaster Preparedness and Flooding Joint Committee met for the first time on Wednesday with the goal of improving flood warning systems, communications, allocating funding and preparing plans ahead of the next natural disaster.

The committee is meeting during Gov. Greg Abbott’s special legislative session. The public hearing on Wednesday invited state agency leaders to provide a testimony of their efforts to prevent the Hill Country floods and share what resources are needed moving forward.

Multiple agencies provided testimony, including:

Texas Division of Emergency Management

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas Water Development Board

Upper Guadalupe River Authority

Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority

Bexar County

“This is a hearing to try to figure out how 137 people died,” Rep. Ann Johnson (D) said.

Her comment came after a testimony from Carl Johnson with TxDOT. Johnson provided the committee with a presentation of how TXDOT closes roads and ensures important areas are closed if there is a present threat of flooding.

Several agencies requested additional staffing, equipment and funding.

TPWD requested additional funding to hire more Texas Game Wardens. The department also mentioned how beneficial it would be to have an additional helicopter, which would bring its fleet of choppers to three.

TPWD said they have a need for three helicopters because at least one helicopter tends to always need maintenance.

Legislators brought up an incident that happened between a private drone and a Black Hawk helicopter during the first week after the floods.

A private drone operator was flying slightly above the height they were supposed to be at, and the helicopter was slightly below where it was supposed to be flying, simultaneously causing a crash, resulting in the helicopter having to stop search and rescue missions temporarily for an inspection.

In addition to personnel and equipment, some agencies noted that a lack of funding resulted in their inability to effectively protect people during such a rare, major flooding incident.

The Upper Guadalupe River Authority is among the agencies that mentioned they did not get a grant, and that played a role in their lack of a siren system.

Legislators asked each person providing testimony dozens of questions, with the hearing lasting more than 11 hours.

“It is evident that there was confusion as to who was in charge, the fact that they couldn’t get a CodeRED out without supervisor approval,” Sen. Jose Menendez told KSAT. “That should have all been in place.”

Menendez plans to be in Kerrville on July 31 with the rest of the committee. Legislators will speak with local leaders, first responders and neighbors about current and future needs.

“In the event of a large emergency, we all need to be able to communicate with each other,” Menendez said.

