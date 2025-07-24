Texas artist Bob Lombardi to raffle original painting inspired by Hill Country floods

Texas-based artist Bob Lombardi created the original "Angry River" painting and plans to raffle off the artwork through a fundraiser for those impacted by flooding in the Hill Country.

HELOTES, Texas – Bob Lombardi, a Texas-based artist, is planning to raffle off an original painting in support of those impacted by flooding in the Hill Country.

The inspiration for the painting, “Angry River,” came to Lombardi as he and many other Texans watched the flooding in the Hill Country.

“As the images of the flooding, and the names of those who perished continued to circulate, I wanted to create something that allowed me to share those heavy feelings that every Texan was going through,” Lombardi said in a Monday news release. “My hope is that the proceeds raised through this fundraiser will help in the rebuilding process for these families and communities who have lost everything.”

Lombardi is partnering with the Helotes Gallery and the Hill Country Council for the Arts to create a fundraiser for flood victims and recovery efforts, the release said.

The Helotes Gallery showcases works by Hill Country artists, including Lombardi, who is based in Helotes.

“Helotes is a very tight-knit community, and our hearts are broken for those affected by this horrible tragedy. We just want to help in any way we can,” said Don Darst, another local artist and co-owner of Helotes Gallery.

For those who wish to participate, raffle tickets can be purchased for a drawing on Oct. 1. One winner will be drawn and will be presented with Lombardi’s painting. Tickets can be purchased for $25 each, or five tickets for $100.

The Helotes Gallery is hosting a kick-off reception for the fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 25.

