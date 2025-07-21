WATCH: First Drone 12 video shows aftermath of deadly Hill Country Floods

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Drone video captured by KSAT 12 crews on Monday shows the devastation left behind by the deadly floods in the Hill Country on July 4.

The video is the first captured by KSAT 12 over the Kerr County area after officials recently began allowing permitted pilots to fly drones after weeks of a no-fly decree due to rescue efforts.

The drone footage captured areas of Kerrville and Ingram including Cypress Park and Louis Hayes Park:

As of Monday morning, at least 107 people — 70 adults and 37 children — were killed in connection to July 4 flooding.

The number of people reported missing fell from 161 initially to just three, Kerrville officials said on Saturday evening.

Charlie Hastings, a Kerr County engineer, said on Monday the collaboration with state officials, including the Texas Rangers, has revised search efforts.

Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said that most of the people who were reported missing were tourists who had left because of the floods but who were initially unaccounted for. They have since been contacted.

