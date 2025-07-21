Ingram City Council to hold first meeting since flood disaster, eyes emergency warning system

INGRAM, Texas – On Monday night, the Ingram City Council will convene for its first meeting since the devastating flood disaster struck the small town.

On the agenda, city officials will begin the process of purchasing an emergency warning system and explore additional measures to mitigate future disasters.

Ingram is a small town with fewer than 2,000 people within about a two-mile radius. One council leader told KSAT they have always felt like the “black sheep in the county.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Kerr County Emergency Manager is expected to deliver the first official update on the flood situation to city leaders.

William “Dub” Thomas, the emergency manager, has not been seen at recent press conferences and has not responded to requests from KSAT to speak with him.

Councilman Ray Howard, currently recovering in the hospital from health issues, reports that the mayor and others have been on the front lines assisting with cleanup efforts. Howard said the council is determined to push forward a plan for an emergency siren system — with or without county support.

“We’ll look into getting funds from Governor Abbott, who has promised aid for our needs, Kerr County and other counties affected, and even President Trump, who during his visit assured us that funding will be available. We’re going to hold them to those promises,” Howard said.

Adding a note of determination, Howard says, “When I get back to Ingram, I’m going to be a thorn in the side. I’ve already ruffled some feathers at county commission meetings, but I don’t care.”

Additionally, he seeks answers as to why the existing CodeRED alert system failed during the flood, despite calls from volunteer firefighters to activate it.

KSAT will be present at Monday’s meeting to provide updates.

