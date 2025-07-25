AMBER Alert issued for missing 11-year-old boy last seen in Converse

An AMBER Alert was issued for 11-year-old Broderick Hastings, who was last seen in Converse, Texas

CONVERSE, Texas – An AMBER Alert was issued for an 11-year-old boy who was last seen in Converse.

Broderick Hastings, 11, was last seen around 2 a.m. Friday at 8315 FM 78, near Old Seguin Road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Authorities said he was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and khaki pants while carrying a blue backpack.

Hastings has black hair and brown eyes. He is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 88 pounds, DPS says.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email them at missingpersons@bexar.org.