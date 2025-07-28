Motorcyclist killed after three-vehicle crash on South Side, SAPD says

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed after a three-vehicle crash on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Southwest Military Drive and Logwood Avenue.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Southwest Military Drive when he struck one of the vehicles, police said.

The San Antonio Fire Department told KSAT after the motorcycle struck the vehicle, both caught on fire.

No other injuries were reported.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

