Motorcyclist killed after three-vehicle crash on South Side, SAPD says The crash happened Sunday night at the intersection of Southwest Military Drive and Logwood Avenue The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Southwest Military Drive and Logwood Avenue. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed after a three-vehicle crash on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.
The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Southwest Military Drive and Logwood Avenue.
Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Southwest Military Drive when he struck one of the vehicles, police said.
The San Antonio Fire Department told KSAT after the motorcycle struck the vehicle, both caught on fire.
No other injuries were reported.
Additional information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available. Read also:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Alex Gamez headshot
Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.