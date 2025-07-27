Motorcyclist killed while racing on I-10, San Antonio police say

Officers responded to the crash around 11:05 p.m. Saturday in the 13500 block of I-10 West, near De Zavala Road

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed after being ejected while racing another motorcycle on Interstate 10, San Antonio police said.

Officers responded to the crash around 11:05 p.m. Saturday in the 13500 block of I-10 West, near De Zavala Road. In a preliminary report, police said the motorcyclist was racing another motorcycle in the southbound lanes.

Recommended Videos

During the race, the motorcyclist lost control and was ejected, according to the preliminary report. Police at the scene said an 18-wheeler hit the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified as of Sunday morning.

The drivers of the 18-wheeler and the other motorcycle stopped and cooperated with officers, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read also: