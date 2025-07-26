Person struck, killed while running across I-35, San Antonio police say

A person was fatally struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning while running across Interstate 35, according to San Antonio police.

Around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, a person was running across the northbound lanes of I-35 near the Eisenhauer Road exit “where pedestrians are prohibited to cross,” when a truck struck the pedestrian, police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified as of Saturday morning.

The driver of the truck cooperated with officers. Police said there are no criminal elements to the crash.

