Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
83º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Person struck, killed while running across I-35, San Antonio police say

Crash happened around 12:45 am Saturday near the Eisenhauer Road exit

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

A person was fatally struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning while running across Interstate 35, according to San Antonio police. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A person was fatally struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning while running across Interstate 35, according to San Antonio police.

Around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, a person was running across the northbound lanes of I-35 near the Eisenhauer Road exit “where pedestrians are prohibited to cross,” when a truck struck the pedestrian, police said.

Recommended Videos

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified as of Saturday morning.

The driver of the truck cooperated with officers. Police said there are no criminal elements to the crash.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...