‘Cared for everybody’: Family remembers bus driver killed in I-35 crash on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – Thursday marks one week since a speeding, stolen car crashed into a passenger bus on Interstate 35.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the five people who were killed in this crash, including Jose “Tito” Guerra.

“I want him to be remembered as a hardworking man and a caring man,” Tito’s brother, Ferna Guerra, said. “He cared for his community and cared for everybody around him.”

Ferna Guerra confirmed Tito ran the shuttle company “Transportes Guerra” and was driving the bus on the day of the crash. He said the bus was taking passengers from the Fort Worth area to Mexico.

Tito “was a great example of what hard work could get you,” Ferna Guerra said.

The names of the four other victims killed in the crash include:

Judith Paulsen, 79

Rosalio Aguilera, 69

Maria del Rosario Sanchez Cerda, 78

Alicia Cisneros Gonzales, 42

On July 17, San Antonio police Chief William McManus said a stolen white Camaro crashed into a passenger bus and a trailer carrying luggage. Four people, including one armed with an assault rifle, were seen leaving the car and fleeing the scene.

As of Wednesday, SAPD did not have an update on suspects or arrests. Video obtained by KSAT appears to show the moment the white Camaro was stolen from northeast Bexar County.

Ferna Guerra is calling for “closure” and “justice” now that a week has passed since his brother’s death.

“They didn’t just crash,” Ferna Guerra said. “I just want to make sure that this is an ongoing investigation.”

