Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies fifth victim in multi-vehicle crash on Southwest Side

At least two people were killed and 21 others were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 on the Southwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of another victim killed last week in a multi-vehicle crash on the Southwest Side.

Maria del Rosario Sanchez Cerda, 78, was the fifth victim identified by the medical examiner’s office.

The names of the four other victims are:

Judith Paulsen, 79

Rosalio Aguilera, 69

Jose Guerra, 50

Alicia Cisneros Gonzales, 42

Background

The crash happened just after 2:45 p.m. on July 17 on the southbound lanes of I-35 near Cassin Road, which is not far from the I-35 and Loop 410 interchange.

On July 17, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the crash began when a stolen white Chevrolet Camaro collided with a small bus hauling a trailer.

The bus struck a guardrail and was then hit by an 18-wheeler, a follow-up report from SAPD said on July 18. The collision caused the bus to roll on its passenger side and ejected multiple people.

At the time, McManus said four people — including one armed with an assault rifle — fled the Camaro and the scene of the crash. However, SAPD’s report said “an unconfirmed number of individuals” exited the Camaro. The report does not indicate if any of the individuals were armed.

As of Wednesday, the people who escaped have not been found, police said.

SAPD said at the time that two people died at the scene.

The San Antonio Fire Department said eight people suffered life-threatening injuries, while 13 others were hospitalized with minor injuries.

McManus stated that the ages of those injured span from young children to older adults.

In an X post on July 18, University Health said its staff treated 15 of the patients, and two of them died at the hospital on Thursday.

