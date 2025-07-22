5th person dies after multi-vehicle crash on I-35 on Southwest Side, medical examiner’s office says

At least two people were killed and 21 others were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 on the Southwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A fifth person has died as a result of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 last week on the Southwest Side, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash happened just after 2:45 p.m. on July 17 on the southbound lanes of I-35 near Cassin Road, not far from the I-35 and Loop 410 interchange.

The fifth person killed has been identified as Judith Paulsen, 79, the medical examiner’s office told KSAT. Two other victims, Rosalio Aguilera, 69, and Jose Guerra, 50, were identified on Friday.

At this time, the other two victims have yet to be identified.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the crash began when a stolen white Chevrolet Camaro collided with a small bus hauling a trailer.

The bus struck a guardrail and was then hit by an 18-wheeler, a preliminary report from SAPD said on Friday. The collision caused the bus to roll on its passenger side, ejecting multiple people.

McManus said four people, including one armed with an assault rifle, fled the Camaro and the scene of the crash. However, SAPD’s report said “an unconfirmed number of individuals” exited the Camaro. The report does not indicate if any of the individuals were armed.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the people who escaped have not been found, police said.

SAPD said that two people died at the scene. The chief said two of the people killed were “senior adults.”

The San Antonio Fire Department said eight people suffered life-threatening injuries, while 13 others were hospitalized with minor injuries.

McManus stated that the ages of those injured span from young children to older adults.

In an X post on Friday, University Health said its staff treated 15 of the patients, and two of them died at the hospital on Thursday.

As of Monday, July 21, University Health stated that it is still treating a child and an adult in “good condition,” and another adult in “fair condition.”

