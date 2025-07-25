Stolen Camaro attempted to weave between truck and bus in deadly I-35 crash, investigator says

At least two people were killed and 21 others were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 on the Southwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – The deadly Interstate 35 crash on the Southwest Side happened because the stolen camaro involved attempted to weave between the small bus and 18-wheeler, a crash report obtained by KSAT shows.

Investigators said that the camaro was travelling southbound at 70 miles per hour, a speed described as “unsafe” in the report.

The stolen camaro was driving behind a bus hauling a trailer, the report said, and passing on the right side of a tractor trailer.

Field diagram from deadly Southwest Side crash on Interstate 35 on Thursday, July 17, 2025. KSAT added a legend for clarity. (Texas Department of Transportation)

The sports car then attempted to switch into the left lane, in front of the tractor trailer. As it was moving into the left lane, the report said it collided with the trailer attached to a Transportes Guerra bus.

The impact forced the bus into the guardrail, investigators said, causing front-end damage. The 18-wheeler then struck the driver’s side of the bus, pushing it further into the guardrail, the report added.

The collision caused the trailer to detach from the bus and overturn, ejecting multiple passengers, according to the report.

A total of 23 people were injured, with 15 hospitalized. Officials confirmed two victims died at the scene, and the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed three others died later from their injuries.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said four people, including one armed with an assault rifle, fled the Camaro and the scene.

KSAT reached out to SAPD for an update on the suspects’ arrests. Officials said it is still an ongoing investigation.

