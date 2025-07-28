Texas A&M-San Antonio launches first doctoral program in educational leadership

A sign on the Texas A&M University-San Antonio campus.

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio will launch its doctoral program later this year, following its unanimous approval from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

The fully online degree program will begin in fall 2026 and offer evening and weekend classes.

The program’s curriculum was shaped by several community stakeholders, including representatives from several south Bexar County school districts, to address some of the region’s pressing needs, according to a Monday news release.

“This innovative doctoral program prepares students for pivotal leadership roles in education,” University President Salvador Hector Ochoa said. “It reflects our commitment to community engagement and collaboration, aiming to enhance educational opportunities for all.”

Dr. Emma Savage-Davis, dean of the College of Education & Human Development at the university, said the program “reframes leadership within the entire PK–12 spectrum.”

The Mesquite, a student-led digital news outlet at the university, first reported on the program’s approval during a board meeting in Austin last week.

The program will require 54 credits for completion. Sixteen existing faculty members will teach courses and support dissertation research for the program, according to The Mesquite’s report.

The program offers specializations for leadership in the following pathways

Early childhood education

Special education

Bilingual education

Multidisciplinary approaches

District-level leadership with the option of superintendent certification

