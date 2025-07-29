BCSO searching for woman with medical condition last seen in far west Bexar County

Carlisa Pinkston was last seen on July 25 in far west Bexar County.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who was last seen leaving her residence in far west Bexar County.

Carlisa Pinkston, 55, was last seen in the 6200 block of Gilmer Mill on July 25.

Pinkston is diagnosed with a medical condition and did not have a cellphone with her, according to BCSO.

She left the location driving a red 2008 Hyundai Tucson. Pinkston was wearing gold cheetah pajamas and a blue/white robe.

Pinkston stands at 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at (210)335-6000. You can also email BCSO’s Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org.