Four-vehicle crash in far west Bexar County causes road closure, BCSO says The crash happened at the Culebra Road and Ranch View Drive intersection Traffic Alert (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A crash in far west Bexar County involving at least four vehicles has caused a road closure, according to the sheriff’s office.
The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the Culebra Road and Ranch View Drive intersection.
The sheriff’s office said that traffic at the intersection is being redirected as the eastbound lanes are closed, though it is unclear which street.
This is a developing story.
