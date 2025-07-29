ME’s office identifies man killed in Northeast Side motorcycle crash

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

Wayne Lee McBride, 50, died from blunt force injuries. The manner of death was due to an accident, the ME’s office ruled.

The crash happened around 10:35 p.m. Sunday in the 12500 block of I-35, near the exit for Toepperwien Road.

Several witnesses told police they witnessed McBride lose control for an unknown reason before crashing, SAPD said.

It is not immediately clear from police if the McBride was speeding before the crash.

McBride was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other motorcyclists were killed in separate crashes over the weekend across San Antonio, on the South and Northwest sides, respectively.

