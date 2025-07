A person died in a crash on northbound Interstate 35 near Toepperwein Road on Sunday, July 27, around 11 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – A person is dead after a crash on northbound Interstate 35, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash happened around 11:00 p.m. Sunday on the highway, near the exit for Toepperwien Road.

The cause of the crash, as well as the victim’s name and age, are unknown.

The portion of the highway affected by the crash has since reopened, according to Transguide.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

