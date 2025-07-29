Nonprofit emphasizes safety after 3 killed in 3 separate motorcycle crashes over the weekend

SAN ANTONIO – A deadly weekend for motorcyclists in San Antonio left three riders dead in three separate crashes, sparking renewed calls for motorcycle safety and awareness.

On Sunday night, a motorcyclist was killed in a fiery crash at the intersection of Southwest Military Drive and Logwood Avenue.

Family identified the motorcyclist as Chandler Kreuger, 25.

Chandler Krueger, 25 (Courtesy of Charlene Uhl)

Video from the scene shows Kreuger attempting to slow down before running a red light. Moments later, his motorcycle collided with a truck and burst into flames.

The drivers of the truck and a nearby car were not injured, according to San Antonio police.

Jeanette Reyes with Fallen Riders, a local nonprofit that supports motorcycle crash victims and their families, said she thought of Kreuger’s family when seeing video of the crash.

“The mother already commented that she had to tell her son’s 8-year-old child that their father is no longer with us,” Reyes said.

Earlier in the weekend, Nicholas Galindo, 20, died Saturday near Interstate 10 and De Zavala Road after being ejected from his bike.

Nicholas Galindo, 20 (Courtesy of Ryan Galindo)

Police said Galindo was racing another motorcycle and lost control after being struck by an 18-wheeler.

Another fatal crash happened late Sunday night on Interstate 35 North near Toepperwein Road. Police said the motorcyclist lost control for unknown reasons and died at the scene.

The motorcyclist in that crash has not yet been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

In the aftermath of the crashes, Fallen Riders is urging both riders and drivers to show greater respect on the road.

“Respect the road, respect other drivers and riders,” Reyes said. “After a weekend like this, that’s the biggest message I have for the community.”

Fallen Riders helps facilitate rider training, safety gear distribution and organizes memorial rides for those killed in crashes.

The organization says this weekend underscores the importance of rider education and awareness.

“The more you’re on the bike, the more chances you’re taking with your life,” Zero Calderon, with Fallen Riders, said. “Some people respect that risk. Some don’t.”

In response to the recent tragedies, a motorcycle safety meetup and moment of silence is scheduled from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Caliente Harley-Davidson. Organizers say they expect hundreds of riders to attend.

