ME’s office identifies motorcyclist killed after three-vehicle crash on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist killed after a three-vehicle crash on the South Side has been identified, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Chandler Krueger, 25, died from complications of injuries sustained in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Southwest Military Drive and Logwood Avenue, not far from Interstate 35.

WATCH BELOW: Video shows deadly motorcycle crash on South Side, bystanders rushing to help drivers

Police, citing multiple witnesses, said Krueger was traveling westbound on Southwest Military Drive when he drove through the intersection and struck the driver’s side of a truck. Krueger also hit a sedan.

The motorcycle and truck then caught fire.

Police said the truck and the sedan both had green lights.

Video taken by a witness showed several people stopping to help Krueger and the drivers. The drivers had minor injuries, police said.

Krueger was pronounced dead at the scene.

